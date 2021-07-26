'Assam Has Re-Elected BJP, Rejected Terrorism': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being feliciated with traditional Assamese Japi (hat) and Gamocha during his visit to Guwahati, on Sunday, 25 July.
(Photo: PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, 25 July, said that the formation of the BJP government for a second time in Assam indicates the state's resolution to end riots and terrorism and progress towards development.
"BJP is strengthening its base in Northeast. PM Modi's leadership has been accepted by everyone. The formation of BJP government in Assam for the second time means that Assam has permanently rejected terrorism, riots to move towards development," Shah said during a press conference in Assam on Sunday.
The home minister stated that for the first time since independence, the Cabinet has as many as five ministers from the Northeast. "This shows where Northeast stands in BJP & PM Modi's priorities. We want to increase Northeast's contribution in development," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"PM Modi has visited the region 35 times in 7 years. No other PM has travelled to the region so many times," he stated.
The home minister, who completed a two-day visit to the Northeast on Sunday, further stated that the BJP intends to preserve the culture and heritage of the north-eastern states, and ensure better connectivity in the region.
He also commended the work of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was recently re-elected to the post.
"For 5 years, the way the duo of Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma has run the government, people of Assam have preferred the path of development, which is why Himanta Biswa Sarma is the new CM. I congratulate the Assam team for Sarma's second innings," Shah said, ANI reported.
Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived at Meghalaya on Saturday, chaired a closed-door meeting with the chief ministers, the chief secretaries, and the police chiefs of all the north-eastern states. Interstate boundary issues as well as a rise in COVID-19 positivity rates in the region were to be discussed during the meeting, news agency PTI reported.
The home minister was accompanied by Jitendra Singh, minister of state (MoS) for the ministry of development in the northeastern region, as well as G Kishan Reddy, minister of culture and development for the Northeast, for the duration of his visit.
On Saturday, the home minister, along with Singh and Reddy, attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of NESAC multipurpose conference centre and exhibition facility in Shillong, wherein ISRO Chief K Sivan was also present.
The BJP leader also inaugurated an interstate bus terminal at Mawiong, East Khasi Hills.
As part of the state's campaign against drugs, Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma on 18 July participated in four different events where the 'final rites of drugs' were conducted in central Assam’s Diphu, Golaghat, Barhampur, and Hajoi.
He has posted pictures of these rites on Twitter and shared that 353.62 grams heroin, 736.73 kg ganja and 45,843 tablets have been destroyed. The aim of this event was to let more people know about the state's zero-tolerance policy towards drugs.
The unusual campaign tactic caught the attention of netizens, flooding Twitter with the comments of amused citizens.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
