'Assam Has Re-Elected BJP, Rejected Terrorism': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, 25 July, said that the formation of the BJP government for a second time in Assam indicates the state's resolution to end riots and terrorism and progress towards development.

"BJP is strengthening its base in Northeast. PM Modi's leadership has been accepted by everyone. The formation of BJP government in Assam for the second time means that Assam has permanently rejected terrorism, riots to move towards development," Shah said during a press conference in Assam on Sunday.