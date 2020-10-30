Munger Clashes: Cong Leaders Meet Bihar Guv, Demands Removal of CM

Congress delegation led by Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday, 30 October, met Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan over Munger clashes that rocked that city on Monday, 26 October. Surjewala was accompanied by many Congress leaders, including Pradesh Congress President Madan Mohan Jha and party spokesperson Pawan Kheda.

Congress leaders demanded immediate removal of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. The Congress party also demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of the youth killed in the incident.

“We demanded immediate suspension of CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Modi. Compensation of Rs 50 lakh must be given to family of man who was killed,” ANI quoted Surjewala as saying.

Speaking to the media in Patna on Friday, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said: “It won't be right to comment on Munger firing incident before the findings of the probe are out. But Bihar government has taken swift action into the incident and is doing what is required,” reported Economic Times. A mob vandalised Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and Superintendent of Police (SP) office on 29 October in Munger while protesting a man's death.

CISF Report Claims Police Fired First

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has submitted a report on the 26 October violence in Bihar's Munger to its headquarters in Delhi and the Election Commission. It has stated that the local police fired first and when the situation went out of control, the CISF also fired later in the air, reported IANS.

When contacted, Jitendra Kumar, Additional Director General of Bihar Police, said that he has not received any report from the CISF.

"We are doing the investigation with a team headed by Magadh range Divisional Commissioner and the report will be submitted to the Election Commission in seven days," Kumar said. IANS in a report stated that CISF says that an altercation took place between the local police and the devotees over the slow pace of the Goddess Durga immersion procession.

“Subsequently, some of the locals pelted stones on the police party. In retaliation, local police fired in the air. As a result, devotees got more angry and intensified the stone pelting. In view of the tense situation, a team of the CISF comprising 20 personnel and other para military forces were deployed there to restore peace.”

"Since there was heavy stone pelting from the other side and the situation was out of control, M. Gangaiah, a CISF personnel, fired 13 rounds from an Insas rifle in the air to control the situation. After firing in the air, a mob dispersed from the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chowk," the report said.

On Friday, 29 October, the Munger Police claimed that 100 bullets and two magazines were missing from the Purab Sarai police station. This police station was vandalised by agitators on Thursday who were not satisfied with the police action, reported IANS.

Local residents claimed that the Munger Police fired on Monday night around 11.45 pm, leaving one person dead and several others injured. Earlier, the Bihar Police had claimed that the firing was the work of some anti-social elements and not the police.

Mob Torches Police Vehicle

On Thursday, 29 October, an angry mob took to the streets to protest the death of Anurag Poddar. The protesters at Purabsarai Thana in Munger ransacked several vehicles and set a police vehicle on fire. At least 3 police stations, Purabsarai, Mufassil, and Vasudeopur, were vandalised and vehicles in the compound set ablaze .

EC Seeks Removal of SP & DM of Munger

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Thursday ordered the immediate removal of SP and DM of Munger. An inquiry has also been ordered into the incident by Asangba Chuba Ao, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh, that has to be completed within the next seven days, reported news agency ANI. The Chamber of Commerce also decided to call off their strike in Bihar’s Munger, a day after strong protests and the Election Commission’s subsequent order to remove the SP and the DM of the city. All shops reopened on Friday, 30 October.

What Happened on the Night of Durga Immersion

Anurag Poddar, 21, was killed after police allegedly opened fire amid a clash over a delay in Durga Puja immersion in Bihar’s Munger on Monday, 26 October. Around 30 people were also injured, according to The Indian Express. The Indian Express reported that, traditionally, the Badi Durga idol is immersed first in Munger. However, the police were keen on immersing over 25 idols before midnight. Thus, several organisers objected and a clash broke out with stones allegedly being pelted at the police posse. Around 20 police personnel were injured, according to the report. The police also allegedly found three country-made pistols with both live and empty cartridges.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS and Economic Times)