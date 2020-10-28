Visuals From Bihar’s Munger Shared As Police Attack in West Bengal

Visuals from Bihar’s Munger where police allegedly opened fire amid a clash over a delay in Durga Puja immersion on Monday, 26 October, has been falsely shared on social media as violence in West Bengal.

CLAIM

One Facebook user shared the video with the claim, “Again, I condemn Didi's police for attacking Hinduism (sic)” in Bangla.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

The visuals are from an incident that took place in Munger, Bihar. The Quint’s report also carries a still from the viral video, stating that Anurag Poddar, 25, was killed after police allegedly opened fire amid a clash over a delay in Durga Puja immersion in Bihar’s Munger on Monday, 26 October. The police has stated that it was compelled to fire in the air, in a bid to disperse the mob. The mob, on its part, retaliated with counter-firing, alleged the police. According to The Indian Express, almost 30 persons were injured in the clash between pandal organisers and the police.

A Times of India report also carrying the same visuals of the incident quoted Munger SP Lipi Singh saying that, “No firing took place from side of security personnel during the incident. Lathi charge did took place to disperse the violent crowd. Police maintained maximum restrain from its side.” Thus, the incident took place in Bihar’s Munger, not West Bengal and according to reports only one person has been declared dead, not four, as claimed. (This claim was first debunked by BOOMLive.)

