52.24% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 pm in Bihar Elections: EC

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic and fear of violence, voting was far from brisk in the morning hours. The Quint In view of the pandemic and fear of violence in areas affected by Maoist extremists, voting was far from brisk in the morning hours. | (Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint) Politics Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic and fear of violence, voting was far from brisk in the morning hours.

The voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections till 5 pm on Wednesday, 28 October, was 52.24 percent, the Election Commission of India said, addressing a press conference in the evening.

In 2015, the voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections was 54.94 percent, while it was 53.54 in the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said. IANS reported that polling for the first phase of the elections only gathered momentum on Wednesday afternoon, with voting having started at a sluggish pace in the morning due to technical glitches at some of the polling booths. In view of the pandemic and fear of violence in areas affected by Maoist extremists, voting was far from brisk in the morning hours, the report said.

At 3 pm, the Election Commission has registered 46.29 percent voting in 16 districts with Jamui leading the turnout with 49.88 percent voting, followed by Lakhisarai with 49.84 percent voting.

Buxar clocked a 48.91 percent voting turnout, Aurangabad 48.69 percent and Gaya 48.14 percent. Besides these constituencies, the voter turnout in Bhagalpur was 45.41 percent, Banka 47.44 percent, Munger 41.93 percent, Shekhpura 41.67 percent, Patna 45.77 percent, Bhojpur 43.08 percent, Rohtas 43.79 percent, Arwal 42.43 percent, Jahanabad 44.21 percent and Nawada 45.70 percent.

Reports of Violent Incidents

IANS said that violent incidents were reported in some parts of Bihar including in Kaimur district where two groups comprising more than 50 people attacked each other. They were dispersed by paramilitary force personnel. The situation is now under control. Tekari is another place apart from Ara where an altercation between supporters of two alliances was reported.

Election for the first phase is currently underway in 16 districts of Bihar including some districts that are perceived as Maoist-dominated.

The Election Commission has established 31,380 polling booths in these districts. Meanwhile, 1,066 candidates are contesting in this phase of the elections. (With inputs from IANS.)