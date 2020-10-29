Munger Unrest: EC Seeks SP’s Removal; Shops to Reopen Tomorrow

At least 3 police stations, Purabsarai, Mufassil, and Vasudeopur, were vandalised and vehicles in the compound set ablaze in Munger, three days after the demise of resident Anurag Poddar.

Anurag Poddar, 21, was killed after police allegedly opened fire amid a clash over a delay in Durga Puja immersion in Bihar’s Munger on Monday, 26 October.

Nearly 100 people took to the streets and protested against the administration. The SP office was also attacked by an angry crowd.

DIG Manu Maharaj, along with the police force, has also started patrolling the streets of Munger to take stock of the situation.