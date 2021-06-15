Pawar, Mamata & PK Have a Message for Cong, It’s Not a Third Front

The meeting should be seen as a beginning of post-pandemic politics in India, with the Centre weakening and Opposition sensing a chance. Both Pawar and Banerjee realise that this is the time to corner the Modi government but also that the Congress isn't in a position to politically capitalise on the BJP's weakness.

However, it doesn't seem that the two parties are trying for a Third Front.

The NCP is a Congress ally in Maharashtra. Both TMC and NCP, along with the Congress, are signatories to the 12-party letters to the Prime Minister during the COVID crisis.

It is clear that the two parties are far more anti-BJP than anti-Congress, unlike say parties like AAP, BSP, TRS, YSRCP and BJD. However, Pawar, Mamata and Kishor do seem to have a message for the Congress — that the job of providing a political alternative is the need of the hour and cannot wait for the Congress to sort out its leadership issues.

The ongoing tussle within the Congress, both at the national level and in a number of states such as Rajasthan and Punjab, is no doubt playing on the mind of allies like NCP and other Opposition parties like TMC.

It must be remembered that both these parties broke away from the Congress in the 1990s. This is important in two ways. First, it means that ideologically, the NCP and TMC aren't a major departure from the Congress.

Second, Banerjee and more so Pawar, still has very good equations with a number of Congress leaders. The NCP chief is known to be keeping a close watch on the tussle within the Congress. Another critical element here is Kishor, who is working with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh in advisory capacity for the state elections due next year.