Strategist Prashant Kishor Meets NCP’s Sharad Pawar Over Lunch

This is Kishor's first meeting with Pawar since the DMK and TMC wins in the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively. Kishor played major roles in both wins. However, soon after the Assembly poll results, Kishor declared that he was "quitting this space".

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, according to PTI, “downplayed” the meeting, pointing out that Kishor had said that he will not be a political strategist anymore.

Kishor had met Uddhav Thackeray in 2019 before the latter became the chief minister of Maharashtra.