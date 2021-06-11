Strategist Prashant Kishor Meets NCP’s Sharad Pawar Over Lunch

File photos of Prashant Kishor and Sharad Pawar.
(Photo altered by The Quint)
Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday, 11 June, visited NCP President Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai. According to PTI, the duo talked for about three hours.
NCP sources informed PTI that Pawar and Kishor discussed the prevailing political situation and the NCP chief hosted Kishor over lunch. The meeting was finished by 2 pm, but neither Kishor nor Pawar spoke to the media persons gathered outside.
Notably, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had spoken about a potential second version of UPA a few days ago, but without Congress.
This is Kishor's first meeting with Pawar since the DMK and TMC wins in the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively. Kishor played major roles in both wins. However, soon after the Assembly poll results, Kishor declared that he was "quitting this space".
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, according to PTI, “downplayed” the meeting, pointing out that Kishor had said that he will not be a political strategist anymore.
Kishor had met Uddhav Thackeray in 2019 before the latter became the chief minister of Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Kishor is all set to meet Shah Rukh Khan at his residence, Mannat, on Friday evening.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined