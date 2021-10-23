'Complainant Missing': Uddhav Thackeray Takes Dig At Ex-Top Cop Param Bir Singh

File image of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in an apparent snide comment against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh, said that there is a case in the state where the complainant is missing, reported PTI.
The statements were made at the inaugural event of two new wings of the Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad bench building on Saturday, 23 October. Attending the event alongside the CM were Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud.
In his remarks at the event, Thackeray said that, “Justice DY Chandrachud pointed out that a case is pending in Maharashtra since 1958 as the accused is absconding. But today we have a case where the complainant is missing.”
"He gave a complaint making serious allegations, but is now missing. We do not know where he is. This is something that also needs to be looked into," Thackeray further added.
The CM’s remarks come after reports of Singh having fled the country surfaced as he failed to appear for multiple summons by the Bombay High Court earlier this month.
Singh, in a scathing letter to Thackeray after his ouster as Mumbai Police Commissioner in March, levelled corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
Singh, in the letter, alleged that Deshmukh directed several police officers to collect bribes from business establishment across the city to the tune of Rs 100 crore every month.
In response, Deshmukh denied all allegations but resigned from his post. Singh has been summoned on several occasions by the National Investigation Agency, the Central Bureau of Investigations and several Mumbai police stations for warrants against him. However, he has not turned up for a single one.
During his remarks at the event, Thackeray reportedly also said that “there is pressure on the democracy due to pressure on the pillar of the judiciary. People want justice and even if one of the pillars collapses, democracy will collapse and then any number of pillars will not work. But I am sure our pillars are strong enough to not collapse.”
(with inputs from NDTV,IANS)