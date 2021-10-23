'Complainant Missing': Uddhav Thackeray Takes Dig At Ex-Top Cop Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in an apparent snide comment against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh, said that there is a case in the state where the complainant is missing, reported PTI.

The statements were made at the inaugural event of two new wings of the Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad bench building on Saturday, 23 October. Attending the event alongside the CM were Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud.

In his remarks at the event, Thackeray said that, “Justice DY Chandrachud pointed out that a case is pending in Maharashtra since 1958 as the accused is absconding. But today we have a case where the complainant is missing.”

"He gave a complaint making serious allegations, but is now missing. We do not know where he is. This is something that also needs to be looked into," Thackeray further added.