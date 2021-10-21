Maharashtra HC Can’t Trace Param Bir Singh, Defence Says Not Yet ‘Absconder’

The whereabouts of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh were not known, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday, 20 October, told the Bombay High Court.

The state government told the Bombay High Court that it will not be able to adhere to the assurance it had provided in May that it would not take any coercive action against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

“In view of other developments, we are getting reports that he is not traceable. Therefore, we cannot give a statement in his matter,” Senior Advocate Darius Khambata, representing the state government said, stated media reports.

Param Bir Singh's counsel Mahesh Jethmalani said he had not been declared as an absconder yet and hence should continue the assurance provided in the statement till further hearing. He asserted that Singh was summoned twice and had responded.