Ambani Bomb Scare: What Explains Param Bir Singh's Sudden Disappearance?

Once the top cop in the Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh now has a lookout notice issued against him for allegedly being on the run and reportedly even leaving the country.

The recent development in the extortion case connected with the Antilia bomb scare incident comes after Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on 30 September said that the state government is on the lookout for Singh and that they are working with the Union government to find him.

Singh, who has multiple corruption allegations, has been summoned on several occasions by the National Investigation Agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation and several Mumbai police stations for warrants against him. However, he has not turned up for a single one.