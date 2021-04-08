CoBRA Jawan Abducted by Maoists in Bijapur Attack Let Go: Sources

Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, allegedly abducted by Naxals during the attack in Bijapur on 3 April, has been released, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sources told The Quint on Thursday, 8 April.
CRPF sources said that the jawan had been released by Maoists because of Central Government's pressure. Manhas was taken to the CRPF camp in Bijapur after his release.
“Today is the happiest day of my life. I always remained hopeful of his return. I thank the government,” Manhas’ wife Meenu said, speaking to ANI. She added that she had received an official communication of his safe return and that he was in good health.
Manhas is a CoBRA battalion jawan, who is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Communist Party of India (Maoists) on Tuesday had released a statement on claiming that Manhas had been abducted by them after the ambush that martyred 22 security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur. The group added that the soldier was safe and will be released after the government declares names of the mediators for negotiation.
“The government must first declare the names of the mediators, following which the personnel kept hostage by us will be released. Till then, he is safe under our security,” the statement by the CPI (Maoists) Dandkaranya Special Zonal committee had said on Tuesday.
Manhas’s daughter released a video on Sunday, urging the Maoists to release her father. The young girl can be heard saying, “Mere papa ko chhod do (Release my father).”
The video was released after the message went viral on social media that Manhas had been captured by the Maoists.
The CRPF had told The Quint that they had received all information regarding Manhas’ abduction from the media and that there was no direct contact between the force and the Maoists.
On Wednesday, CRPF DG Kuldeep Singh told NDTV said that while there was no confirmation of Manhas having been abducted by the Maoists, the force was moving ahead on the basis of the letter since there was no other information available.
“Even if the information is wrong, we are taking it as correct and moving forward,” Singh said.
He added that the CRPF had approached both central and state governments to request for a mediator as stated in the letter and that they would proceed as per directions from the authorities.
At least 22 security personnel were killed and around 31 injured in a shoot-out with Naxals along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, 3 April – the worst such Naxal attack in four years.
Out of the total 22 fatalities, eight were from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), eight from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and six from the Special Task Force (STF), PTI reported.
A contingent of 1,500 troops had launched a search and destroy operation along the border of Bijapur and Sukma on Saturday, after getting inputs about Naxal presence in the area. There were also inputs about the presence of wanted Naxal leader Madvi Hidma.
“The Maoists drew the forces into an ambush with heavy gunfire soon after, and helicopter sorties were requisitioned to evacuate the injured personnel,” a senior security officer told PTI.
The contingent was ambushed by a group of around 400 Maoists, possibly led by wanted leader Hidma of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA).
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
Published: 08 Apr 2021,06:20 PM IST