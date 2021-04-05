Please Free My Father: COBRA Jawan’s Daughter Appeals to Naxals

The missing COBRA battalion jawan, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, a resident of Jammu Kashmir was finally traced after 36 hours of the shoot-out with Maoists in Bijapur. He is learned to be held as a hostage by the Maoists.

Manhas’ daughter released a video on Sunday, 4 March, urging the Maoists to release. The young girl can be heard appealing in the video, “Mere papa ko chhod do (Release my father).”