Please Free My Father: COBRA Jawan’s Daughter Appeals to Naxals

The missing COBRA battalion jawan, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, a resident of Jammu Kashmir was finally traced after 36 hours of the shoot-out with Maoists in Bijapur. He is learned to be held as a hostage by the Maoists.
Manhas’ daughter released a video on Sunday, 4 March, urging the Maoists to release. The young girl can be heard appealing in the video, “Mere papa ko chhod do (Release my father).”
Two journalists from Bijapur received calls from the Maoists on Monday, regarding this.
Ganesh Mishra, president of the Bijapur Press Club, while speaking to media, said, he and journalist Raja Rathore had received calls from unknown numbers. The callers, without disclosing their identity, said Manhas was with them and they will release the jawan in two-three days.
It is the same battalion, which ambushed the 2,000-strong joint security forces team, comprising STF, DRG, COBRA and CRPF personnel, in Bijapur's Maoist stronghold –Jagargunda-Jonaguda-Tarrem belt – and killed 22 security jawans and injured 31.
He, however, was told about journalists getting calls from the Maoists about the missing jawan being in their possession. Kashyap said, “Yes, the jawan could be living in detention under the Maoists. Security forces searched for him after the incident in a five-six kilometre periphery, but could not trace him.”
“Rescuing him is our priority. We are also trying to trace the phone calls,” SP Kashyap said.
