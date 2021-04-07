Bijapur Attack Exposes Risks of Using Ill-Trained DRG in Naxal Ops

As they lead other security personnel through the interiors of the red zone, they are usually the ones who suffer injuries or face death during the operations.

However, “it hardly gets as much media attention when compared to the death of our CRPF, STF or any elite combat force personnel,” the police officer laments.

On 23 March 2021, a bus full of DRG jawans was attacked by the Maoists with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the state’s Narayanpur district while they were returning from a counter-insurgency operation. The blast killed five DRG jawans.

There are many such examples, where reports of DRG personnel killed in action mostly went under the radar.

A DRG personnel, who was handpicked by the Dantewada police, told The Quint that after the induction into the forces, they get a basic 45-day training and counselling by experts.