Why Are Power Plants Running Out of Coal? Energy Expert Narendra Taneja Explains

"There seems to be some mismatch in the sense that they didn’t expect the demand for coal would rise so fast and the economy would come out of COVID-19 as fast as it has, at least in terms of the consumption of energy, whether it is petrol, diesel, coal, or electricity."

As India's power plants face a shortage of coal supply, that might lead to a power crisis, leading energy expert Dr Narendra Taneja talks about what led to the current situation and the possible ways out of it.