A Year Since Delhi Riots, Kapil Mishra Says ‘No Regrets’ on Speech

A year on, while no action has been taken against the controversial speech by BJP MP Kapil Mishra that many have claimed to be the flashpoint of the 2020 Delhi riots, he has said he did not regret the speech delivered on the day.

Speaking at an event at Delhi's Constitution Club on Monday, 22 February, Mishra said, as quoted by The Indian Express, "If the need arises to redo what I did on February 23, I would do it all over again."

“I have no regrets, besides the fact that we could not save Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma and constable Ratan Lal,” he added.

Mishra, who had led a pro-CAA rally in Northeast Delhi on 23 February 2020, had warned the administration that if they don't clear the anti-CAA protesters, Mishra and his men would themselves take to the streets.