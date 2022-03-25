Chintels Collapse: Primary IIT Report Indicates Corrosion, Rust in Debris Pieces

Chintels Paradiso collapse: An IIT-Delhi team finds traces of rust indicating corrosion in the debris of the building, submit prelim report.
(Photo: PTI)
Steel reinforcements have been found in debris from the Chintels Paradiso building that had collapsed last month, a preliminary inspection report by a team from IIT-Delhi said, indicating corrosion.
A team from IIT-Delhi, comprising three members, had visited the society on 6 March for inspection.
The building had partially collapsed on 10 February in Gurugram's Sector 109 Chintel Paradiso, killing two people. Around 64 families were living in Tower D of the housing society.
The report also noted that cracks were observed in the tiles of the floor in numerous flats, while the residents informed that repairs were carried out frequently in the sixth-floor flat, where the collapse happened.
The corrosion had resulted in reducing the diameter of steel bars, the report added, recommending that a detailed structural audit should be conducted of the condominium and material testing must be carried out for any deficiency.
One day after a residential tower had collapsed and killed two women, the realty firm Chintels India had announced that it would initiate a structural audit of the entire Chintels Paradiso project.
RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) of Gurgaon noted, “The committee will take up matters related to Chintels Paradiso society and progress of aspects related to the probe in a meeting on Friday.”
On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had suggested a CBI probe into the collapse.
He added that the structural audit report by the IIT team was still awaited.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)