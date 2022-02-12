Day After Gurugram Building Mishap, Chintels India Announces Structural Audit

Police personnel stand guard as residents protest against the builder after a portion of a building of Chintels Paradiso housing society collapsed on Thursday evening.
One day after a residential tower in Gurugram partially collapsed and killed two people, the realty firm Chintels India announced on Friday, 11 February, that it would initiate a structural audit of the entire Chintels Paradiso project.
It also said that it was fully cooperating with the local authorities with respect to what it called an "unfortunate" incident that occurred in Sector 109, Gurugram, Haryana.
"This is an extremely unfortunate incident and we have taken it very seriously as the safety of our residents is our utmost concern. Upon preliminary investigations, we have come to know that the mishap occurred during renovation work by a contractor being carried out by a resident in his apartment," the company's Managing Director Prashant Solomon wrote in a tweet.
Chintels India has had several housing and commercial projects on the Dwarka Expressway area in Gurugram.
In his statement, Solomon also wrote that his company had conducted a structural audit last year itself after it had received complaints regarding the project.
"We will be initiating a second structural audit at the earliest. In case any defects are found in the structure, we will duly compensate affected buyers or accommodate affected residents in alternate arrangements while necessary repair work is completed," Solomon added in his statement.
Extending "heartfelt condolence and complete support to the affected families in this moment of grief," he concluded that his company will do its best to prevent such incidents in the future.
The builder and the construction contractor have been booked by the police for negligence, under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention).
Additionally, officials said that the district administration has ordered a probe into the matter.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Saharan said that an "FIR has been registered and probe is on. Action will be taken as per the law," as quoted by PTI.
