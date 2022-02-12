Day After Gurugram Building Mishap, Chintels India Announces Structural Audit

Chintels India has had several housing and commercial projects on the Dwarka Expressway area in Gurugram.

In his statement, Solomon also wrote that his company had conducted a structural audit last year itself after it had received complaints regarding the project.

"We will be initiating a second structural audit at the earliest. In case any defects are found in the structure, we will duly compensate affected buyers or accommodate affected residents in alternate arrangements while necessary repair work is completed," Solomon added in his statement.

Extending "heartfelt condolence and complete support to the affected families in this moment of grief," he concluded that his company will do its best to prevent such incidents in the future.

The builder and the construction contractor have been booked by the police for negligence, under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention).

Additionally, officials said that the district administration has ordered a probe into the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Saharan said that an "FIR has been registered and probe is on. Action will be taken as per the law," as quoted by PTI.

