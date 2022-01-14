Ladakh Conflict: No Headway in 14th Round of India-China Military Talks

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane had said earlier that the talks were underway, and while both nations were working towards a "mutual disengagement," threats were still "very high".

The Background

The Sino-Indian border tensions erupted on 5 May 2020 when forces of both sides clashed in the Pangong lake area, Eastern Ladakh. Consequently, the military presence of both the Indian and Chinese armies was boosted.

Since the May-2020 clashes, many rounds of talks have been held for the disengagement of troops. The 12th round had led to the successful disengagement from Gogra.

However, the 13th meeting on 10 October last year resulted in a stalemate, as both sides failed to make any headway.

