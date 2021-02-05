China Allows Crew Change For Indian Ship Stuck in Chinese Waters

According to IANS, having been at sea for more than 18 months, the seafarers on the ship were caught in a political tussle between China and Australia.

Reporting for The Quint’s ‘My Report’ team, Navigation Officer, MV Anastasia in January in a video message had urged the Indian and Chinese authorities to “have mercy.”

“My crew, 16 Indian nationals including myself, left in the MV Anastasia vessel carrying Australian coal on 20 July 2020. We reached China on 2 August 2020. Since then, we have been anchored near the Caofeidian Port in China,” he said.

“Though the Chinese authorities state that the reason for this delay is because of COVID protocol, we feel the delay is due to an ongoing trade dispute between China and Australia,” he added.