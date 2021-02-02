China Gives No Clarity on When Indian Ship Can Discharge Cargo

China has not informed when Indian Ship ‘MV Anastasia’, which has been on anchorage near the Caofeidian port in northern China since 20 September, will be allowed to discharge its cargo, reported PTI.
According to PTI, this means that the fate of 16 Indian Sailors remains uncertain.
MV Anastasia is an Indian ship carrying Australian coal.
WHAT IS CHINA SAYING?
They also said that they had provided a practical suggestion to India of a crew change.
Wang also said that they have been giving necessary convenience and assistance to the Indian side in accordance with their COVID-19 protocols.
However, according to PTI, Wang did not indicate when the ship would be permitted to unload.
SECOND SUCH SHIP
Another Indian ship, according to PTI, had recently been in a similar situation.
Jag Anand, with its 23 Indian sailors, had waited for six months to unload its Australian coal cargo. They had travelled to a Japanese port to change the crew, following China’s refusal to entertain them due to COVID protocols.
According to PTI, one million USD was spent by the shipping company to arrange the change of crew in Japan.
Jag Anand has now returned to join the queue at Jingtang port.
MORE DETAILS
Previously, in December 2020, Wang had reportedly denied any link between the situation of Indian crew on the two stranded ships in China and its complicated relations with India and Australia.
China has also reportedly been restricting many Australian exports.
