Stranded in Chinese Waters Since Sept 2020, When Will We Go Home?

My crew, 16 Indian nationals including myself, left in the MV Anastasia vessel carrying Australian coal on 20 July 2020. We reached China on 2 August 2020. Since then, we have been anchored near the Caofeidian Port in China.

Multiple dates were given to us for offloading our cargo, but they kept changing over and over owing to the coronavirus pandemic and consequent changes to international travel and shipments.

We have been anchored in the same place since September 2020. Not just us, 23 other Indians aboard MV Jag Anand were denied by Chinese officials to offload the cargo and are facing the same fate.