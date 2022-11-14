Happy Children's Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, and Images on Bal Diwas

Every year on 14th November, India commemorates Children's Day (Bal Diwas) to mark the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the nation's first prime minister.

This year, Children's Day falls on Monday, 14 November 2022, and marks the 131st birth anniversary of Chacha Nehru.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had a deep love for children and a great desire to prioritise children's rights and education in India. As a result, he passed a resolution in Parliament in 1964 to recognize 14 November as National Children's Day.

Children's Day has a great significance because it serves as a day to educate people about the value of education and the rights of children.

Here are some Children's Day 2022 quotes, wishes, greetings, and more on the occasion of Bal Diwas.