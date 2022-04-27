Adivasis Escalate Protest as Chhattisgarh Govt Grants Final Coal Mining Permits

Sudiep Shrivastava, an environmental lawyer based in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, called it a betrayal by the Congress government.

"The biodiversity report conducted jointly by the WII [Wildlife Institute of India] and ICFRE [Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education] has clearly stated that mining further into the Hasdeo forest is not recommended. It categorically denied mining, but no one is really reading the report or its concerns. It will have great impact in the upcoming elections and even greater on the human lives and environment," Shrivastava said.

Talking to The Quint, Alok Shukla, convener of CBA, stated that this was being done by the same Congress government which had come to power on its promise to safeguard tribal interests and oppose exploitation. Everything changes after people get the mandate, he said.