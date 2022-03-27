Chhattisgarh Gives Nod to Rajasthan’s Mining Plan in 1,130-Hectare Forest Area

The Phase I of mining in PEKB, which had a validity of 15 years, was allegedly exhausted within just eight years, necessitating phase 2 mining.
The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday, 26 March, approved Rajasthan government’s plan to undertake the second phase of mining in the Parsa East and Kente Basan Coal Block (PEKB) in 1,130-hectare area of the Hasdeo Aranya forests in the state, as reported by Indian Express.
The project was approved a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a flight to Raipur to meet with his counterpart Bhupesh Baghel in this regard. The Union Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change has cleared the mining project.
In January, the Environment and Forest Ministry permitted Mining and Development operator, Adani Enterprises Ltd, to mine in the second phase of this area.
The march started from Fatehpur, in Ambikapur of Surguja district to Raipur and met with Governor Anusuiya Uikey and CM Bhupesh Baghel with their demands.
The villagers had claimed that the proposed coal mining projects in Hasdeo Aranya region threatens the forest ecosystems – the state’s “lungs”. The forest area is rich in biodiversity and is a catchment area for Hasdeo and Mand rivers, which irrigate the northern and central plains of the state.
