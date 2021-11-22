Govt Ignores WII's Report, Gives Clearance for Coal Block in Chhattisgarh

"The NTFP collection (of four major commodities) contribute nearly 46 percent of the monthly income reported by the households. This does not include the fuelwood, fodder, medicinal plants, water, and other resources that local communities collect from the forests. If such resources are pooled as income to local communities, it may be conservatively mentioned that over 60 to 70 percent of the total annual income of local communities come from forest-based resources."

WII report