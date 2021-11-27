Chhattisgarh Govt Ignores Red Flags, Seeks Permission for Coal Mine

The coal block Parsa East Kente Basan (PEKB) has been allocated to the RRVUNL and it is being run by Adani enterprises. The PEKB coal block was to be mined in two stages, of which the first stage began in 2013. It was supposed to be mined for at least 15 years, after which the second stage of mining would begin. However, in a meeting of Forest Advisory committee (FAC) in October the state seeked instant request for diversion of forest land for PEKB’s phase II mining. The phase II of PEKB is supposed to be in 1136 hectare of Hasdeo forests.