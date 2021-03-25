2 CRPF Jawans Killed, 2 Injured in Terrorist Attack in Lawaypora
The Lashkar-e-Taiba is suspected to be involved in Thursday’s attack.
Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers were killed on Thursday, 25 March, after a group of terrorists attacked a patrol unit in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar, news agency PTI reported quoting police.
Two others, injured in the attack, have been hospitalised.
The CRPF said that one of the deceased officers was ASI Manga Ram Barman, who hailed from Tripura.
Meanwhile, additional forces were sent to the spot and the area was cordoned off. An operation has been launched to nab the attackers. Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar added that the Lashkar-e-Taiba were suspected to be involved in the attack on Thursday.
The car-borne militants blocked the semi-bulletproof vehicle of the CRPF and opened fire on it, reported IANS, quoting sources.
Earlier, speaking to ANI, CRPF DIG Kishore Prasad said, “Around 3:45 pm, a patrol unit was attacked by terrorists. The area has been sealed. One CRPF jawan has lost his life and three others sustained injuries. It was a hit-and-run attack. Soon, the terrorists will be either arrested or killed.”
(With inputs from ANI, PTI and IANS.)
