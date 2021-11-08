4 Killed, 3 Injured After CRPF Jawan Opens Fire at Colleagues in Sukma District

Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and three injured after a colleague opened fire on them in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district in a case of fratricide, police said on Monday, 8 November.

The injured personnel have been admitted to a hospital in Telangana's Bhadrachalam.

NDTV reported that the jawan opened fire with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, following a mutual dispute among the soldiers.

The incident occurred at the CRPF's 50th Battalion stationed at Lingampally Camp in the limits of Maraiguda police station in Sukma district, around 3.25 am on Sunday.

(With inputs from NDTV.)