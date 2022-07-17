Chhattisgarh Court Acquits 121 Adivasis After 5 Years in a Maoist case

Chhattisgarh court acquits 121 Adivasis charged under sections of murder and UAPA, among others, in a case related to the Maoist attack in Burkapal, Chhattisgarh which took the lives of 25 security force personnel.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@BastarTalkies)
A special court of the National Investigation Agency in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada acquitted 121 Adivasis, who were arrested after one of the deadliest attacks on security forces, in 2017, killing 25 soldiers and injuring seven, in the Sukma district.
Padam Buska, one of the accused who hails from Karigundam village, told Bastar Talkies,
The brutal encounter between the police and Maoists took place when a team of around 100 men of the 74th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), providing protection for road construction work on Dornapal-Jagarguna road, were ambushed by Maoists on 24 April 2017.
Following the attack, the police arrested 121 people and charged them under Section 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in the prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code, 25 (1) (1- b ) (a), 27 Arms Act 1959 Section 3, 5 Explosive Substances Act 1908 sections 8(1)(3)(5) of the CSPSA and sections 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Police arrested 120 people from six villages – Burkapal, Gondapalli, Chintagufa , Talmetla, Koraigundum, and Tonguda – and, later on, a woman was also added as an accused.
The court questioned the police investigation and said that the prosecution failed to prove that the accused were present at the spot of the ambush and that they had recovered arms and ammunition from the accused.
An Adivasi man who spent five years in jail in this case, said that he didn't know what wrong he had done to deserve this.
Bela Bhatia, one of the lawyers who fought the case on behalf of the accused, raised questions about the police's conduct in the investigation.
Bhatia further said that Burkapal judgment will be remembered as a symbol of how Adivasis are embroiled in fabricated cases and how the road to get justice itself becomes a punishment.
Of the 121 accused arrested by the police, seven minors were released earlier while one Dondi Manglu had died on 2 October 2021.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)