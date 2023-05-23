Female Cheetah Cub Dies in MP's Kuno National Park Two Months After She Was Born

Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Tuesday, 23 May reported the death of one of the four cubs born in March 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@KunoNationalPark)
Yet another cheetah has died in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.
A female cub, who was among the four born to a cheetah named Jwala in March 2023, died on Tuesday, 23 May, forest officials at Kuno National Park said.
A total of four cheetahs have died so far, including the female cub, at Kuno, which is currently housing the big cats that were brought in from Namibia and South Africa in two installments as part of India's cheetah relocation programme.
Videos of the adorable cheetah cubs born in India after nearly 70 years had gone viral at the time of their birth on 29 March.
Confirming the news to The Quint, Madhya Pradesh's Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF-Wildlife) JS Chauhan said they are trying to ascertain the reasons for her death.
Earlier, two cheetahs named Sasha and Uday – brought to India from South Africa – died in March and April, respectively, while the third cheetah named Daksha died on Tuesday, 9 May.
The aim of the relocation programme has been to reintroduce the feline species in India after they were declared extinct in 1952.
