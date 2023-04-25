Two Cheetah Deaths in a Month: What Ails PM Modi's Ambitious Project in Kuno?

She further said that as long as there is space, a male cheetah will most likely try to establish its territory, and thus, will settle 20-23 km away from another one. Hence the area of Kuno, if it's not fenced, can house 2-3 cheetahs with a few females in between.

KNP currently has 18 cheetahs, 8 of them brought from Namibia in September 2022, while another 12 were brought from South Africa in February 2023. One cheetah each from both the batches has died within a month at Kuno.

Project scientists and the Union Environment Ministry's action plan claims that an abundance of prey will allow Kuno to accommodate up to 21 cheetahs.

However, Ranjitsinh, who is also a member of the three-member expert panel constituted by the Supreme Court to oversee the inter-continental translocation of cheetahs, said that Kuno doesn't have enough space to house all the cheetahs and that space is a serious worry in the project.