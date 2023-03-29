Namibian Cheetah Brought to India Gives Birth To 4 Cubs in Kuno National Park

One of the cheetahs translocated to India's Kuno National Park (KNP) from Namibia last year has given birth to four cubs, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday, 29 March.

"I am delighted to share that four cubs have been born to one of the cheetahs translocated to India on 17th September 2022, under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji," Yadav took to Twitter to say.

He also termed the news a "momentous event" in India's wildlife conservation history during "Amrit Kaal."