Char Dham Yatra 2024: Start and End Date, Registration, Tickets & Temple Timings

Char Dham Yatra 2024.
Char Dham Yatra is one of the sacred and pious pilgrimage journeys of Hindus. This pilgrimage journey is held every year and lasts for a period of 6 months only. Uttarakhand, known as the 'Land of Gods' or Devbhoomi, is the most prominent site for Char Dham Yatra. In Hindi, 'Char' means four, and 'Dham' means religious destinations, therefore Char Dham Yatra includes a tour of four holy places, including Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.
Every year, lakhs of devotees from India and abroad take part in the holy Char Dham Yatra. This year, this pilgrimage will start from 10 May 2024. According to reports, 18 lakh people have registered so far for the Char Dham Yatra 2024. Let us read about the Char Dham Yatra 2024 registration, start date, end date, travel, tickets, and other important details below.
This year, the Char Dham Yatra will begin from Friday, 10 May 2024 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.
The Char Dham Yatra 2024 is likely to end on 31 October 2024.
For Char Dham Yatra registration, people must follow below steps.
Go to the official website at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on 'Register' or 'Login' option.
Complete the registration process by filling up personal details like name, phone number, email ID, etc.
Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.
A dashboard will show up on the screen.
Fill all the required details on the dashboard carefully like travel dates, tour name, tour type, number of tourists, and more.
You will receive a unique registration number on your registered mobile number.
Download, save, and print a copy of the Char Dham Yatra registration letter for further use.
The entire journey of Char Dham Yatra is completed in four stages or Dhams, which are mentioned below.
First Destination (Yamunotri Dham): The first leg of Char Dham Yatra is Yamunotri. According to Hindus, starting the Char Dham Yatra with Yamunotri is auspicious, and those who do so, complete the pilgrimage without any obstacle. Also, it is better to start the pilgrimage from west to east.
Second Destination (Gangotri Dham): The second leg of Char Dham Yatra is Gangotri. It is believed that devotees who complete the Gangotri Dham Yatra sincerely become free of all the sins. The journey from Yamunotri to Gangotri is done via road travel.
Third Destination (Kedarnath Dham): The third stop of Char Dham Yatra is Kedarnath, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. It is believed that after completing this leg of the journey successfully, devotees get the desired results. Kedarnath is the residing place of Lord Shiva.
Fourth Destination (Badrinath Dham): The fourth and last leg of Char Dham Yatra is Badrinath Dham. According to Hindus, Badrinath is the Dham of Lord Vishnu, and visiting this place washes away their sins, besides bringing stability in their lives. Badrinath is situated on the banks of the Alaknanda River in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.
The sacred pilgrimage of Char Dham Yatra 2024 can be undertaken via road, train or air. The road journey is the most common and preferred mode of transportation for Char Dham Yatra because it allows people to witness the scenic beauty of Himalayas, which makes their journey a memorable one.
For road journey, pilgrims can opt a cab, taxi or a car. For train journey, pilgrims have to book tickets from the website of IRCTC, and for air travel, helicopter services are available for pilgrims to make the journey comfortable and stress free.
Road: The road journey for Char Dham Yatra can be taken from Dehradun to Hanuman Chatti via road transport. Hanuman Chatti is the starting point for trek to Yamunotri.
Train: You can travel via train from your respective cities to Dehradun Railway Station, from where you can proceed to Hanuman Chatti via road transport.
Air: Arrive at the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, from where you can easily take road transport like buses and taxis to reach Hanuman Chatti.
Opening Date: 10 May 2024
Closing Date: 31 October 2024 (Tentative)
Opening Date: 10 May 2024
Closing Date: 02 November 2024 (Tentative)
Opening Date: 12 May 2024
Closing Date: 09 November 2024 (Tentative)
Opening Date: 14 May 2024
Closing Date: 02 November 2024 (Tentative)
