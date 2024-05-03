Char Dham Yatra 2024: Start and End Date, Registration, Tickets & Temple Timings

The entire journey of Char Dham Yatra is completed in four stages or Dhams, which are mentioned below.

First Destination (Yamunotri Dham): The first leg of Char Dham Yatra is Yamunotri. According to Hindus, starting the Char Dham Yatra with Yamunotri is auspicious, and those who do so, complete the pilgrimage without any obstacle. Also, it is better to start the pilgrimage from west to east.

Second Destination (Gangotri Dham): The second leg of Char Dham Yatra is Gangotri. It is believed that devotees who complete the Gangotri Dham Yatra sincerely become free of all the sins. The journey from Yamunotri to Gangotri is done via road travel.

Third Destination (Kedarnath Dham): The third stop of Char Dham Yatra is Kedarnath, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. It is believed that after completing this leg of the journey successfully, devotees get the desired results. Kedarnath is the residing place of Lord Shiva.

Fourth Destination (Badrinath Dham): The fourth and last leg of Char Dham Yatra is Badrinath Dham. According to Hindus, Badrinath is the Dham of Lord Vishnu, and visiting this place washes away their sins, besides bringing stability in their lives. Badrinath is situated on the banks of the Alaknanda River in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.