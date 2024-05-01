Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Date & Time, Significance and Rituals To Perform

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most important holidays of the year. It is the time when people buy gold, silver, and other expensive metals. According to Hindu mythology, buying these metals can bring good luck and prosperity in the future.

Every year, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with a grand display of wealth and prosperity.

The day of Akshaya Tritiya is also considered to be the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Let's know more about the date, timings, rituals and significance of Akshaya Tritiya 2024.