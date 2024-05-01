Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Date & Time, Significance and Rituals To Perform

Know everything about Akshaya Tritiya 2024:
(Image: iStock)
Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most important holidays of the year. It is the time when people buy gold, silver, and other expensive metals. According to Hindu mythology, buying these metals can bring good luck and prosperity in the future.
Every year, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with a grand display of wealth and prosperity.
The day of Akshaya Tritiya is also considered to be the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Let's know more about the date, timings, rituals and significance of Akshaya Tritiya 2024.
Tritiya Tithi Begins - 10 May 2024 at 04:17 AM
Tritiya Tithi Ends- 11 May 2024, 2:50 AM
Akshaya Tithi Puja Muhurat- 5:13 AM to 11:43 AM
One of the most important holidays of Hindus is Akshaya Tritiya. It is a time of great religious significance, and people celebrate it with a variety of activities and rituals.
The word " Akshaya" means eternal, and "Tritiya" means the third day of Shukla Paksha. It is believed that anyone who performs auspicious activities on this day will receive good luck and prosperity for the rest of their lives.
People start new businesses, jobs, and also go to griha pravesh to perform religious activities. It is also a time to buy gold, silver, and ornaments, which are believed to bring good fortune and prosperity.
On this day, devotees get up early and start the day with a holy bath.
After that, they wear yellow clothes because yellow is considered an auspicious color in Hinduism.
They also offer their prayers to the idol of Lord Vishnu. The Vishnu Sahasranama and the Vishnu Chalisa are also recited.
People wear yellow clothes on this day as a symbol of good luck and prosperity.
They also bathe the idol of Vishnu in the holy water of the Ganges and offer a garland of flowers and Tulsi leaves.
It is also a day to donate to the poor and start new projects and ventures.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)