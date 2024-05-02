Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Parana Time, History, Significance & Rituals

Vaishakha Ekadashi is a fast that is observed by many Hindu devotees. This fast is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and it is believed that by observing it, one can get protected from various negativities and evils. Varuthini Ekadashi 2024 is celebrated by Hindu communities all over the world. This day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu and it is observed by performing various religious and spiritual activities. One must observe this day with strict fasting.

There are total 24 Ekadashi observances in the year. In the month of Vaishakha or Chaitra, one Ekadashi is observed, which is known as Varuthini Ekadashi. It falls in the month of Vaishakha according to the Purnimanta calendar.