Char Dham Yatra 2023 Registration: Fees and Steps to Apply For Online Form

After the Kedarnath flood in 2014, Uttarakhand government had made Photometric/ Biometric Registration of devotees mandatory for visiting the Uttarakhand State for the Char Dham Yatra . It is done by issuing Photometric/ Biometric cards after the registration process is over. In 2023, the government made registration compulsory for Chardham Yatra for every tourist. The tourists are also given a Yatra registration letter the completion of registration process online/ offline.

You can register for Chardham Yatra through online and offline mode. In case of online mode, registration cam be done at the official website at www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in. For offline registration, there are several registrations counters located in Chardham Yatra route itself.