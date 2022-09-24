Chandigarh Uni Video Leak: Accused Army Man Arrested From Arunachal Pradesh

The Punjab Police on Saturday, 24 September, arrested an Army personnel from Arunachal Pradesh in connection with the Chandigarh University video leak case, in which allegations were levelled that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom.

The accused, Sanjeev Singh, was arrested from Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh, and will be produced before Mohali court, Punjab Director General of Police Guarav Yadav said.

"Crucial breakthrough in the Chandigarh University case with the assistance of the Army, Assam and Arunachal Police. Accused army personnel Sanjeev Singh arrested from Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh. Transit remand obtained from CJM Bomdilla for production before Mohali court," the DGP tweeted.