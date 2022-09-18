Protests Break Out at Chandigarh University After Hostel Videos of Girls Leaked

Police personnel reached the protest site and arrested one of the students, a girl who allegedly recorded the videos of her peers and sent them to a man in Shimla, who uploaded them on social media.

The police have registered a case against the girl under Section 354C (pertaining to voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains called for the protesters to remain calm in a tweet, saying that the guilty will not be spared.