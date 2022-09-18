Protests Break Out at Chandigarh University After Hostel Videos of Girls Leaked
The police have arrested one girl for allegedly filming the videos and sharing them with a man in Shimla.
A huge protest broke out on the campus of Chandigarh University on Saturday, 17 September, after objectionable videos of approximately 60 girls in the hostel bathroom were leaked on the internet in Punjab's Mohali.
Police personnel reached the protest site and arrested one of the students, a girl who allegedly recorded the videos of her peers and sent them to a man in Shimla, who uploaded them on social media.
The police have registered a case against the girl under Section 354C (pertaining to voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, 2000.
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains called for the protesters to remain calm in a tweet, saying that the guilty will not be spared.
"It is a very sensitive matter and relates to dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious, it was also test of ours now as a society," he said.
Visuals of the students allegedly not being allowed to protest also emerged, showing the campus gates being hurriedly locked.
Mohali SSP Vivek Soni told news agency ANI that no deaths or suicide attempts had taken place. "One student who was taken in an ambulance was suffering from anxiety," he said, adding that his team was in contact with her. He also said that apart from the video of one students, no other video had come to their notice.
Meanwhile, several social media posts have claimed that the authorities are attempting to cover up the incident.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and gender
Topics: Punjab bathing hostel rooms
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.