Chandigarh University Video Leak: 3 Accused Sent to 7-Day Police Remand
Meanwhile, the counsel for the accused said that two videos had been found in connection with the case.
A Punjab court on Monday, 19 September, sent three accused in the Chandigarh video 'leak' case to police remand for a week.
The accused had been presented at the Kharar court in Mohali, where the police sought their custody for 10 days, news agency PTI reported.
Chandigarh University had witnessed massive protests on 17 September, after hostel students alleged that one of the hostellers had recorded private videos of some of the female students in the bathroom, and that such videos had been leaked.
'2 Videos Found': Counsel for Accused
Meanwhile, Sandeep Sharma, the counsel for the accused, said that two videos had been found – one which has the female accused and the other with another girl student.
He also said that the accused will be taken to Shimla to recover the videos, which were allegedly in their possession.
When asked whether the female accused had shot private videos of female students, Sharma said that it was a matter of investigation.
Earlier, the police had arrested the accused woman student, but said on Sunday that she had only shared a video of herself with her boyfriend, who was nabbed from Himachal Pradesh.
Apart from the accused girl's boyfriend, a 31-year-old man was also detained from the state on Sunday and handed over to the Punjab Police.
On 19 September, the Punjab Police formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) comprising of only women to probe the incident.
The police has also filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 354-C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.
Students of Chandigarh University had called off their protest after midnight on 19 September after the police assured them of a free and fair investigation in the case.
On the other hand, the Chandigarh University has denied allegations that objectionable videos of some female students had been made.
"All the rumours of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless. No videos were found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl, which was shared by her with her boyfriend," the university said.
(With inputs from PTI.)
