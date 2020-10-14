‘Sabotage Can’t be Ruled Out’: Raut on Mumbai Power Outage

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Wednesday, 14 October, took to Twitter to say that the possibility of a sabotage could not be ruled out with regard to the power outage in Mumbai on Monday.

Several parts of Mumbai on Monday experienced a massive power outage at approximately 10 am due to an electric supply failure. Andheri, Kandivali, Vashi, Thane, Juhu, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai and Panvel were among the areas affected by the outage. The supply was reportedly restored in most areas after over two hours of outage. As life across the city came to a standstill, Raut had said that the reason for the outage was a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Raut said that the interim report of a probe committee set up by the state government will submit its report in a week and its recommendations would be implemented, according to IANS. Besides, a central team is also probing the incident. "There are certain protocols that must be adhered to whenever any maintenance work is taken up. We shall investigate whether these protocols were followed or not by the officials of MahaVitaran… However, we don't rule out the possibility of sabotage or foul play and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty," Raut said, according to IANS. (With inputs from IANS.)