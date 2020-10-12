Our Honest Reaction to Mumbai's Power Outage in 6 Hilarious Memes

Our Honest Reaction to Power Outage in Mumbai in 5 Hilarious Memes | (Photo: The Quint)

Monday blues looked different for most Mumbaikars on 12 October as the city started its day with a massive power outage. Mumbai isn't known for its power outages so for most Mumbaikars, this was quite something. From dreading the moment when your phone runs out of battery to realising the value of WiFi, here are some honest memes about today!

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.