Will Nitish Kumar ‘Legitimise’ BJP In Bihar Like Chimanbhai Did?

Three months later Modi was given charge of hammering out the deal with Patel for the assembly polls. He played hard to get, and negotiations continued till the end, resulting in an imperfect alliance. The BJP won 67 seats, just three short of JD, and Modi's stock within BJP shot up for having read the favourable signs.

He was also given charge of coordinating the Gujarat leg of LK Advani's Somnath to Ayodhya Rath Yatra in September 1990 and when the party withdrew support from VP Singh's government at the Centre, the Gujarat unit too pulled out from the coalition. Patel secured support from the Congress, but the BJP and Modi were the ascendant forces. It was almost a decade before he became chief minister, but he was the pivot of the BJP emerging out of the shadows of the JD and Patel in Gujarat.