Centre Raises MSP for Crops Amid Row Over Passage of Farm Bills

Amid the controversy over farm sector bills being passed in Parliament, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday, 21 September, announced the minimum support prices (MSP) for the 2021-22 Rabi marketing year, saying the farmers will benefit by up to 106 percent on the cost price. "Another decision by the Modi government for the welfare of farmers... The purchase will go on at MSP..." the minister wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

Amid the controversy over farm sector bills being passed in Parliament, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday, 21 September, announced the minimum support prices (MSP) for the 2021-22 Rabi marketing year, saying the farmers will benefit by up to 106 percent on the cost price. "Another decision by the Modi government for the welfare of farmers... The purchase will go on at MSP..." the minister wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

The crops for which the MSP has been raised include wheat, chana, masoor, sarson, among others.

Concerns and Assurances Over MSP

The announcement came as concerns were raised over the passage of three farm sector bills in Parliament, during the ongoing Monsoon Session. Among the worries raised by Opposition parties, as well as by farmer leaders protesting in several states, one is over the continuation of the Minimum Support Price system. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the passage of the two controversial farm bills in Rajya Sabha, saying that these "reforms" in the farming sector are the need of 21st century India. He said that the Parliament had passed "historic laws giving new rights to the farmers of the country."

“These Bills will empower the farmers to freely trade their produce anywhere. I want to make it clear that these bills are not against the agriculture mandis... I want to assure every farmer that the Minimum Support Price system will continue as before,” the PM had said.

The farm sector bills were passed in Rajya Sabha amidst chaotic scenes on Sunday. Before that, Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against these Bills on the day they were passed in Lok Sabha.