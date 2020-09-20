Derek O’Brien Tries Ripping Rule Book Amid Farm Bills Debate in RS

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’ Brien reportedly attempted to tear the rule book and snatch Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan’s microphone as chaos ensued in Rajya Sabha amid a heated debate over the crucial farm Bills, which were subsequently cleared in the Parliament. According to NDTV, O’Brien also rushed to the well of the House to register his protest against the Centre and say: "This is brutal murder of the parliamentary democratic system.”

‘Government Tried to Break the Bone of Parliament’

According to NDTV, the House was then adjourned for 10 minutes. Derek O’Brien later reportedly told NDTV:

“I did not tear the rule book. You have seen the footage... I will resign as an MP. Government didn’t have numbers.. yet they broke rules to get Bills cleared. We have moved a notice to pass a resolution against the deputy chairman.”

In a series of tweets O’Brien alleged that the Opposition was denied a division vote on farm Bills.

He also said: “Today, BJP tried to break the back of yet another great institution of our democracy – the Parliament.”

Background

While Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the passing of the Bills a “watershed moment for Indian agriculture”, TMC MP Derek O’Brien called it the “murder of democracy” accusing the ruling dispensation of censoring the RSTV feed. “They cheated. They broke every rule in Parliament. It was a historic day in the worst sense of the word. They cut RSTV feed so the country couldn't see. They censored RSTV. Don't spread propaganda,” he tweeted. The passing of the Bills came amid massive protests by farmers across Haryana who have called for a ‘bandh’ in the state and have blocked all major roads including the highways. House members and opposition leaders K K Ragesh, Derek O'Brien, Trichi Siva (DMK) and KC Venugopal also moved resolutions for sending the two Bills to a select committee of the House for consideration.