'Extremely Dangerous': Delhi CM Kejriwal Says Centre's Order in Contempt of SC

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Centre's new ordinance on the services matter was in direct contempt of court.

Levelling allegations: In a press conference held on Saturday, 20 May, Kejriwal said that the Centre was "challenging the Supreme Court openly. This is direct contempt of the Supreme Court and an insult to its majesty," according to a report by NDTV.

"The ordinance will be challenged in the Supreme Court. It will slow down the Delhi government's work but will not stop it," he reportedly added.

Why it matters: “The entire battle is now Supreme Court vs Centre. It is extremely dangerous. This way the central government will bring in an ordinance to negate any unfavourable judgement, since they have the majority," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

On the flip side, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad attempted to justify the ordinance and said, "We had to bring in the ordinance because within a few days of the Supreme Court judgement, the Delhi government began flexing its muscles. It transferred 2010 batch IAS officer Y K Rajashekhar, who was probing the irregularities in the Sheesh Mahal [Delhi CM's official residence]."