Explained | 'Knew I'd be Next': CBI Summons Kejriwal in Liquor Policy Case

"The day I spoke against corruption in Delhi Assembly, I knew I would be [summoned] next," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference held on Saturday, 15 April, a day after he was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in connection with the alleged liquor excise policy scam.

Saying that Kejriwal's fight against corruption won't stop at any cost, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), backed by several Opposition parties including the Congress, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing central agencies.

In his address, Kejriwal also accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of lying under oath and presenting false evidence to the court.