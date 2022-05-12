CBI Dismisses 4 Sub-Inspectors after Arrest for Demanding Rs 25 Lakh Bribe

The image is representational.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, 12 May, dismissed four sub-inspectors after placing them under arrest for demanding Rs 25 lakh bribe from a businessman in Chandigarh threatening him of implication in a terror case.
The accused officials were identified as Sumit Gupta, Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar, and Akash Ahlawat – all posted in Delhi office.
"The complainant, who is running a firm in Chandigarh had alleged that on 10 May, six persons, including four CBI officials, entered his office and threatened to arrest him by implicating him in a case of supporting and providing money to terrorists. The accused forcefully took the complainant in a car and also demanded Rs 25 lakh from him," said the CBI official.
The official said that as part of its zero tolerance policy towards corruption and other offences, not only in respect of those from outside but its own officials, the CBI on receipt of the complaint, immediately registered a case, identified its three other officials allegedly involved in the matter and effected their arrests.
The arrested accused are being produced on Thursday before the competent court at Chandigarh.
