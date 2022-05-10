CBI Raids 40 Places in Crackdown on NGOs Over FCRA Violations

The Central Bureau of Investigation is currently carrying out a major countrywide operation at 40 locations against officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and several NGOs.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently conducting a major countrywide operation at 40 locations against officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and several NGOs for facilitating alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations, PTI quoted officials as saying.
CBI is currently questioning six officials and NGO representatives over the alleged FCRA violations, the officials informed, adding that Rs 2 crore hawala transactions have been detected so far.
The officials further said that the operations are being conducted on the inputs of the Union Home Ministry.
"In the operation, CBI apprehended some accused, including public servants, while exchanging bribe. Around half a dozen public servants and others are being questioned. During searches so far, transaction of Rs 2 crore has been found through illegally routed hawala channel. Searches continue," the official added.
"A detailed note on 3 FCRA-clearance networks which are reportedly operating and have linkages with government officials and are charging speed money or problem resolution money. It has been decided, with the approval of competent authority, that CBI should investigate this matter and take action," the official said.
The official informed that when the alleged violation was brought to the notice of Home Minister Amit Shah, he immediately asked officials of the MHA to deal with this matter very strictly.
"Thereafter a complaint was made to CBI by MHA," the official added.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
