CDS Rawat’s Demise a Loss to Every Patriot, Says PM as Final Rites Take Place

PM Modi said, "Wherever CDS Rawat may be, in the days to come, he will see India moving ahead with new resolutions.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute during a wreath laying ceremony of Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other officials killed in an IAF-Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Coonoor.

(Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Saryu Nahar National Project in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur on Saturday, 11 December, and expressed his condolences to “all brave warriors who died in the helicopter crash on 8 December.”

Referring to the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday that led to the demise of CDS General Rawat, his wife, and 11 other officials, PM Modi said, “A soldier doesn't remain a soldier only as long as he stays in the military. His entire life is that of a warrior. He is dedicated to discipline and pride of the country every moment.”

He added, “The demise of India's first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, is a loss to every patriot. Wherever CDS Rawat may be, in the days to come, he will see India moving ahead with new resolutions.”

Meanwhile, the body of martyr Prithvi Singh Chauhan reached Agra. The last farewell to the martyr was given with guard of honour. Singh’s 9-year-old son Aviraj gave fire to his father.

A day after late CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika, were cremated in Delhi Cantonment's Brar Square, the ashes of the deceased were immersed at Haridwar by their daughters on Saturday.

Later, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met the late CDS's daughters, Kritika and Tarini, at VIP Ghat in Haridwar.

The mortal remains of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh were brought to his native place in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur paid tribute to Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, who was one of the military officials who lost their life in the chopper crash.

Later, Thakur was quoted as saying, “We have paid homage to Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, as Kangra mourns. Rs 5 lakh was provided to the kin previously, as per a government scheme. But I will additionally provide financial aid of Rs 5 lakh from my side. We'll see to all the help needed by the family soon.”

Published: 11 Dec 2021,07:06 PM IST
