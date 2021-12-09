IAF Chopper Crash: Mortal Remains of CDS Rawat, 12 Others to Reach Delhi Today

After the IAF Mi-14V5 helicopter crash that left Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others dead, their mortal remains will be flown to Delhi from Tamil Nadu on Thursday, 9 December.

CDS Rawat and his wife's funeral will take place on Friday and the former will be cremated with full military honours, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Vehicles carrying the mortal remains of all those who died in Wednesday's chopper crash have left for Sulur airbase from Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district.

From Sulur airbase, the mortal remains will be taken to Delhi by air.